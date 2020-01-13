Local Chiefs superfan shares his game day superstitions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After Sunday afternoon’s playoff game win against the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to this year’s Super Bowl.

Daniel Gisi, a life-long fan of the sports team, would like to think some of his game day rituals were partly to thank.

Gisi said that since the Mexico City game earlier this season, he set a goal to eat Mexican food every day and 100 tacos by the end of the season.

He also eats pancakes from IHOP twice a week and has to wear his Chiefs socks over his pants.

But, Gisi said his plan doesn’t stop there.

“I’ve been asked what I’d do if they win the Super Bowl. I’ll just up my goal. I’ll probably go for a thousand tacos till next season,” Gisi said.

He also said he hasn’t missed a Chiefs game since he was 13 years old and hopes that he’ll be able to go to the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City if they can pull out a win next week at Arrowhead.