Local church offering free haircuts for kids heading back to school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is offering kids a free haircut before they head back to school. New Mount Zion Baptist Church is holding its 3rd annual Back to School fair Wednesday afternoon.

Barbers and hair stylists from across the area have donated their time for the event. Organizers are expecting around 150 kids to take part in the event. Along with haircuts, there will also be free backpacks, free food and games.

The event is from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm Wednesday night at New Mount Zion Baptist Church at 2801 SE Indiana Ave..