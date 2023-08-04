TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local coffee shop is expanding and providing more jobs for people of all abilities.

Dialogue Coffee House is opening two new locations in Shawnee County with the help of the Capper Foundation. The two merged in April and are now in the business of growing and providing more opportunities for people with all abilities to get a job. A store front will be at Fellowship Bible Church and at the former First Baptist Church in Silver Lake.

The leadership of the Capper Foundation and Dialogue see the benefit of having those of all abilities in the workforce and want to open that opportunity up to more individuals.

“Dialogue really was founded out of the heart cry for our friends with disabilities to be able to be contributing members of our society,” Katelyn Halsey, founder of Dialogue Coffee House said. “They desire for relationships and connections and jobs just like you and I.”

“Sometimes people with disabilities don’t get the opportunity to work alongside of someone with typical abilities, as an example,” Zach Ahrens, Capper Foundation CEO said. “So, this really gives people the opportunity to get to know one another and to see past their abilities and to be able to see them for the amazing people that they are.”

This expansion will provide 50 new jobs. The Fellowship Bible Church location will open in early September. The Silver Lake location will open in October.