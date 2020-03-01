Local community recognizes WWII veterans for service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local community is gathering together to honor the sacrifice of some of our country’s veterans.

On Saturday afternoon, people in Junction City celebrated two WWII veterans with an honor ceremony for their service to our country.

To make the day even more special, they also celebrated one of the honorees’ 98th birthday.

Thelma William Jr. and Levi “Sarge” Nelson are two retired WWII veterans who dedicated more than 50 years of service combined in the army.

“They laid the found work for what, you know, our country is today and also what our army is today,” Craig Bender, who works for the Junction City Chamber of Commerce military affairs, said. “And so I feel like it’s more of a privilege for us to be able to do this than it is just thanking them and honoring them.”

Both Thelma and Levi were awarded a challenge coin by the junction city chamber of commerce military affairs.

The coin signifies excellence and service.

Fellow veteran, Phyllis Fitzgerald, who is the Executive Director for the Society of the First Infantry Division, saID the presentation of the coins are just one of the countless ways these men and the rest of our country’s military deserve to be recognized.

“Just to be able to be in their presence means a lot to all of us,” Fitzgerald said. “Whether we’re military folks or our community as a whole, this honestly means an awful lot to us and we are grateful and thankful for them.”

Support like Fitzgerald’s brought Thelma to tears during the ceremony.

He says it was an overwhelming day that he could hardly put into words.

“I feel wonderfully blessed. I’ve never seen this kind of blessing before. This is beautiful,” Williams said.

And he will join his fellow veteran “Sarge” by celebrating his own 98th birthday this June.

The two veterans were also presented with an honorary membership in the Society of the First Infantry Division.

The membership will allow them to connect with thousands of other veterans across the country, which is something “Sarge” says he has always wanted to do.

Charles Sarvis, who created the event, says he plans to organize a lot more ceremonies like Saturday’s to recognize the veterans and active military in our community.