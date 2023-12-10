TOPEKA (KSNT) – The local community showed its holiday spirit at the Woodshed Holiday Flea Market in Topeka over the weekend. Dozens of vendors from all over the state of Kansas lined up tables with one-of-a-kind crafts and knick-knacks.

Everything from customizable wreaths from “Unique Wreaths by Elizabeth,” to jewelry made from a quarter by a man dressed as a pirate for “Ringz True,” the flea market had it. But for the vendors, it’s about more than just making a sale.

“Obviously everybody’s out here to make some money, but relationships again are important to me and all the other renters out here,” vendor Melissa Butler said. “We’ve all become kind of like a vendor family,”

Ash O’Donovan, a vendor from “Ringz True,” agreed.

“Honestly, it’s just a chance for us to be at work all together and meet new people and that’s, for me, that’s the biggest part of it.”

The flea market will make one more appearance for the season on Dec. 17. For more information on the market, or how to become a vendor at the next one, you can visit the Woodshed Facebook page here.