Local deals on National Pepperoni Pizza Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day and local pizza shops are baking up fresh deals to celebrate.

Swing by your local pizza shop on the way home from work for a large pie to participate in the holiday.

Here are some of the deals you can “bake” on today:

Domino’s: Get a three topping pizza of any size for $7.99, no pepperoni required.

Papa Murphy’s: Get half off your takeout order of $20 or more using the promo code, “50YUM”, through Sept. 23.

Pizza Hut: Get a large three topping pizza for $7.99 for pick up, no pepperoni required.

Cicis Pizza: Buy any size pepperoni pizza and get 50% off the second through Sept. 22.

Glory Days Pizza: Buy two large two-topping pizzas for $25.99.