TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Firehouse-Topeka’s DIY Workshop is hosting a craft camp for kids this summer.

The Craft Camp is for kids of all ages. It’s every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through July.

SUMMER ARTS & CRAFTS: Here’s just one of several things your kiddos can make at The Firehouse – Topeka's DIY Workshop’s July Craft Camp! Posted by Tiffany Littler KSNT on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 are the last days of the July Craft Camp.

To see more events or to get more information about The Firehouse-Topeka’s DIY Workshop, click HERE.