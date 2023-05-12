TOPEKA (KSNT) — With Mother’s Day fast approaching, florists across the country are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

Florists are preparing for a surge in business. According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend more than $35.1 billion on flowers for Mother’s Day this year.

Many florists have been busy for weeks, ordering in extra stock and creating beautiful arrangements to cater to the expected increase in demand.

With the surge in demand, Porterfield’s Design Director Patrick Wage explained how they prepare for a hectic week

“We know this is coming every year so we always try to be well prepared so we have way more containers than we really need,” Wages said. “Just to satisfy all our customers’ needs and stuff like that. And this being such a huge year, we really had to get a lot of containers and things like that.”

Some florists are also offering special promotions for Mother’s Day. For example, some are offering free delivery for orders placed online, while others are offering discounts on certain arrangements or products.

Remember, if you plan on ordering flowers for Mother’s Day, do so early to avoid any last-minute stress.