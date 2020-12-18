Local health officials warn people of COVID-19 vaccine scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Shawnee County health officials are warning the public about people who are using the new COVID-19 vaccine as a hot ticket item.

Scams could range from promises of early access to the vaccine, emails about where to get the vaccine online or even going as far as impersonating a healthcare worker. Only healthcare workers and people in long term care facilities are getting the vaccine right now.

“It’s [the vaccines] are not available for the general public right now,” said Dusty Nichols, Shawnee County Director of Emergency management. “That could easily be until after the first of the year for that to happen. At any point in time with scams don’t give out your personal information. Most businesses will not ask for it in an email.”

They said the best course of action is to just hang up. Don’t answer phone calls or emails from unsolicited numbers because if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

When the vaccine is available to the public, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will notify the public.