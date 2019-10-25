Local high school holds seminar about vaping dangers, only 1 parent shows

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The principal at Topeka West High says he’s had to deal with students using e-cigarettes so he wanted to give parents the opportunity to learn more about the dangers. On Thursday, they held a seminar with The Shawnee County Health Department to discuss facts about teen vaping.

“We at times see students that are involved in vaping. We don’t see a lot of it but we see it some. More than anything we just wanted to give the opportunity to learn about it if they had an interest in it,” said Principal Dustin Dick.

Elisa Nehrbess was the only parent to show up. She said her son hasn’t shown interest in using an e-cig. but she still wants to be informed.

“I’m also very realistic and know that young people his age, they like to try things and so as long as I’m aware of what’s going and I know the facts, then I can present them to him,” said Nerbess.

Amanda Monhollon with the Shawnee County Health Department was the speaker at the event. She says she was disappointed with the turnout and she wants parents take this seriously.

“Knowing the risk that are involved with e-cigarettes and the potential causes are still unknown so yes I think it’s very important,” said Monhollon.

She says she’s already planning on visiting other high schools in Shawnee County and will look into maybe having another seminar at Topeka West High in hopes more people show up.