Local kids benefit from Miracle Treat Day

Miracle Kid Kaydence with her dad, Alan

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals hosted its 14th Annual Miracle Treat Day Thursday.

For every Blizzard Treat sold at Dairy Queen, $1 or more will be donated to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. All donations collected on Miracle Treat Day stay in the communities in which they are raised.

Three local Miracle Kids will be at various northeast Kansas Dairy Queens throughout the day:

Dairy Queen in Holton, at 915 W Fourth Ave. hosted Miracle Kid Kaydence from 12-12:30 p.m.

Dairy Queen in Manhattan, 3116 Anderson Ave., will host Miracle Kid Justice from 1-1:30 p.m.

Dairy Queen in Topeka, 2026 N.W. Topeka Blvd., will host Miracle Kid Lilly from 8-8:30 p.m.

Miracle Kid Kaydence got to hang out at the Dairy Queen of Holton for the afternoon with her dad, Alan, which included her helping pass out orders. Kaydence is a Miracle Kid because at her 15th month checkup, the doctor found a tumor on her side.

Children’s Miracle Network provides critical treatments and lifesaving healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and facilities to ease stressful situations for kids, such as rooms designed to look like an undersea adventure land or a spaceship.

