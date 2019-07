The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library went ‘out of this world’ with a space exhibit Wednesday.

People were able to taste space food, create a unique galaxy, feel what it’s like to walk on another planet and more.

The exhibit held three sessions Wednesday: 9:00-11:00 a.m., 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium.

