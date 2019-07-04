Local man aims to finish art piece at Lake Shawnee on July Fourth

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you plan to stop by Lake Shawnee on the Fourth of July, you can help one local man finish his art piece, for a good cause.

Mark Hahn needs your hand prints to help finish his painting inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“So my goal is to get every walk of life in Topeka,” Hahn said. “I want every race, religion, ethnicity and any other category that you can think of that we put humans in.”

He’s aiming for 1,000 hand prints. As of Wednesday, he had 700 hand prints.

He’s been all over Topeka gathering hand prints from people of all ages and backgrounds, stopping at different neighborhoods and places of worship around the city.

Once it’s done, the piece will be donated to the Family Service and Guidance Center.

Hahn and his creation will be at the Topeka Blues Society festival on Thursday.