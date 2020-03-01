Local man celebrates Leap Day birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – February 29 is Leap Day, which for most of the population means an extra day in 2020.

But for one Topeka Native, the day means a little bit more.

Edward Garcia was born on February 29, which only comes every four years.

That means for Garcia and the other people born that day only see their actual birthday every four years.

He says Leap Day 2020 is the 16th time he’s gotten to celebrate on the 29th. He usually celebrates his birthday on the 28th during non-leap years.

“It’s a nice topic of conversation. Sometimes it gets brought up and oh it’s leap year, you’re a leap year baby,” Garcia said. “Yeah, that’s me. That’s me every for years.”

And as rare as leap year birthdays are, he said his sister married a man who was also born on leap year.

He said he plans to celebrate the special occasion with family and friends in town.