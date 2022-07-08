BURLINGTON (KSNT) – A local man is still picking up debris after a neighbors Fourth of July firework display damaged his truck.

He discovered three pounds of debris and unlit explosives in his yard after the holiday. He was quoted $2,000 worth of damages to his truck.

This is a result of his neighbors putting on a 25- minute long firework display. The city blocked off part of the road and allowed the show without a permit from Burlington City officials.

When he tried to press charges for littering without consent, police told him that no action would be taken against the neighbors.

He waited until the City Council’s weekly meeting to present the issue where he was told by the city attorney that officials disagree with his view on the situation. 27 news reached out to city officials, who have yet to make an official comment at this time.

“We’ve lost trust in the police department, knowing that there’s one person in the city who can tell them not to enforce laws,” John Kuhlmann, Burlington resident said. “That seems very conflict of interest and very dangerous for the public.”

He has since been in contact with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.