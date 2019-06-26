$5,000 reward offered for information on Simmons homicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the Dwane Simmons homicide case.

An anonymous donor and supporter of Washburn University gave Shawnee County Crime Stoppers the money to add to the already offered $2,000 reward for information.

The 23-year-old Washburn University junior was killed on April 28.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1400 block of 13th Street, where they found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound on the street. His teammate, Corey Ballentine, suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.