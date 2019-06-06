'Baby Shark' TV show coming to Nickelodeon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The catchy "Baby Shark" song is about to get stuck in everyone's heads yet again, now on television.

Nickelodeon announced it will be team up with Baby Shark creator Pinkfong to create a new animated show based on the beloved song.

"'Baby Shark' has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it's no surprise it's one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Animation. "At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon."

The song has amassed 2.9 billion views on Youtube since November 2015, becoming the 9th most watched YouTube video ever.