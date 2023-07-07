TOPEKA (KSNT) – State transportation officials say a multi-bridge project will start soon on I-470 in Topeka, slowing motorists traveling along the road.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a release that the project will begin on Monday, July 10 if weather permits. The project will encompass both eastbound and westbound I-470 from 29th Street to Burlingame Road. Work will be done by Bettis Asphalt & Construction of Topeka for this $1.7 million project.

Craft said both the east and west lanes will be reduced to one lane while repairs are made to bridges spanning 29th Street, Fairlawn Road, Gage Boulevard and 37th Street. All on and off-ramps through this work zone will remain open during the bridge repair project.

Craft said speeds will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone. Motorists should plan for delays and add additional time to their commutes. Work on the bridges will take place Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed during daytime hours.

Craft said a separate repair project for the I-470 bridges over 10th Street is slated for August this year. More information will be released for that project at a later date.

To keep up with breaking news and urgent traffic alerts, consider downloading our mobile app.