Shooting near Topeka homeless shelter sees 1 man arrested

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One day after a shooting near a local homeless shelter, police said they have arrested a man involved.

Jerry A. Brown, 49, of Topeka, faces a charge of aggravated battery stemming from the Thursday night shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission, according to the Topeka Police Department. Photos showed TPD cars, fire trucks and an ambulance all surrounding the homeless shelter’s building after going there to investigate.

(KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols)

TPD said officers found one man with a single gunshot wound and another man with a head injury. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for the Topeka Rescue Mission also told KSNT News that the shooting was outside the shelter, but did not involve any of its employees or guests.