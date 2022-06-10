TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department have arrested a woman in connection to a police standoff that occurred on Friday.

According to the TPD, they received a call for service at a local hospital for a woman who had arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officers discovered that the location of the incident was in the 500 block of Lincoln in Topeka and were able to secure the scene a short time later.

Detectives investigating the incident found Mikayla Landry, 26, of Topeka and took her into custody peacefully. Landry has since been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the charge of aggravated battery.

Early Friday morning on June 10, law enforcement surrounded a home located at 516 SW Lincoln and was attempting to located an individual in regards to an aggravated battery case. Officers used tear gas on the residence but, after entering the home to search it for the suspect, came out empty-handed.