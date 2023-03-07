TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to a single-story building fire early Tuesday morning. They believed it to have been intentionally set.

Gretchen Spiker with the City of Topeka reports that the Topeka Fire Department responded to a vacant commercial building fire in the 1200 block of Southwest Huntoon St. just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the building and began working to keep the fire contained.

A preliminary investigation shows that the fire was intentionally set, according to Spiker. No one was injured in the incident.

Joslynn Y. Barnett, 65, of Topeka, was arrested in connection to this incident on one count of arson, according to Spiker. She is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. The total estimated loss associated with this fire is $18,000.