TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was taken into custody and later arrested in connection to a burglary in Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Topeka Police transported Fredrick C. Lowe, 43, of Topeka, to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on Aug. 1. He faces charges of:

Burglary

Possession of stolen property

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

On July 31, officers responded to a call of a burglary at the Killer Custom Wraps business in North Topeka. When officers arrived, they found multiple companies near Killer Custom Wraps had also been broken into.

Police received a tip from the public about a vehicle believed to be involved with the burglary that was seen in north Topeka. Officers located the car and took one person into custody. After further investigation, police said Topeka Police Department Detectives served a search warrant to a home and recovered items related to the burglary, narcotics and drug paraphernalia.