TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested on Monday night in connection to a recent Topeka house fire.

The arrest was made by the Topeka Fire Department with help from the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, according to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. The person was arrested on one count of criminal trespass and three counts of arson.

There is no reason to believe that this fire incident is connected to a fire that occurred earlier in the day on the same street. No further details have been released regarding the person who was arrested.