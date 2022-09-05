TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots. An individual with an apparent gunshot wound later arrived at a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle and is in stable condition. The investigation concluded that the incident happened in the 1100 block of southwest Lincoln Street.

The follow-up aggravated battery investigation resulted in Corey Robinson, 20, of Topeka, being arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He was charged with the following: