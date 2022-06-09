TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash that has left one car upside-down and one person with injuries has been reported by Shawnee County Dispatch on Thursday.

According to dispatch, they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on June 9 regarding a car crash involving two cars in the area of 24 Highway and Rochester Road. At least one car was flipped over from the crash with someone trapped inside.

The driver of the flipped-over car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Traffic is still backed up as of 4:09 p.m. as emergency crews work the scene. The flipped-over car has since been taken away by a tow truck.

(Photo By/Caroline Soro)

27 News will update this article as more information becomes available.