TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted for a 2021 killing in Topeka.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill has been convicted for the killing of James Norman Epps, Jr. in 2021. Krainbill entered a plea of guilty to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

On Aug. 24, 2021 officers were called to the Travelers Inn in the 3000 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting. Law enforcement found Epps suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Krainbill was identified as the suspect immediately and arrested a short time later.

Krainbill remains in custody and will appear for a sentencing hearing on March 24, 2023.