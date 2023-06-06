LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence man is dead and two other people are hospitalized in three separate suspected fentanyl overdoses overnight.

The calls happened within about six hours.

Lawrence police said officers responded to the first overdose call around 9:30 p.m. Officers found a 39-year-old man dead near East 9th Street and Connecticut Street.

About 30 minutes later officers responded to a call less than two miles away at West 4th Street and Illinois Street. Emergency crews transported a 19-year-old victim to a hospital. The department said the teenager was in critical condition when he arrived.

The third call came around 3:45 Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Lawrence homeless support site near North 1st Street and Maple.

Workers at the camp told officers they gave a 39-year-old woman seven doses of Narcan before officers arrived. Police said the woman had a pulse and was breathing when she went to the hospital.

An investigation into all three suspected fentanyl overdoses is underway as police try to determine who supplied the drugs.