1 dead, 2 injured after Friday night shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on Friday night.

Police were called to the 3100 block of SE Bryant around 10:20 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers got there two people were found inside a home suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of those people was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken by officers to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A third person received injuries as a result of the shooting and was transported by AMR to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also located a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of SE 31 and SE Adams.

Homicide detectives are investigating both scenes to determine if they are connected.

SE Adams is currently blocked off between SE 29 and SE Golfpark Ave and officials are asking people to avoid the area while the area is being processed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.