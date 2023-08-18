JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead in a crash involving several vehicles on K-92 Highway in Jefferson County on Friday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig told KSNT 27 News the crash was called in at 2:14 p.m. in the area of K-92 and Greenview Drive. At the time of the crash, the highway was blocked off as Kansas Highway Patrol troopers worked the scene.

Herrig said one person was killed in the crash which involved three vehicles. Two others in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

More information will be added here as it becomes available.