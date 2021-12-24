1 dead after crash with semi-truck on Kansas highway

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A fatal crash in Brown County on Friday left one person dead after a car crashed into the back of a semi truck’s trailer.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 1:27 p.m. on Dec. 24 on US-75 highway near the Sac and Fox Truck Stop, a Freightliner semi-truck was pulling out of a private drive to go southbound on US-75.

As the semi-truck was entering the intersection, a second vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, was southbound and crashed into the rear of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the suburban, Socorro Mercado, a 46-year-old woman from Minnesota, died in the crash. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

