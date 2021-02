LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead after a shooting in Lawrence that happened in the 2000 block of E 1100 Rd. Saturday night.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 6:22 p.m. Saturday night.

When deputies got there, they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds; one was dead upon our arrival, and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.