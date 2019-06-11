1 dead after stabbing in Junction City

A man is dead after being stabbed in Junction City.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Vine Street. When police arrived, they found 55-year-old Eddie Starks with a stab wound. He was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka where he died.

Junction City Police arrested 49-year-old Vondra Brown. She is charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

There is no threat to the public and no other suspects are being looked for at this time. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Junction City Police Department.

