1 dead after van rolls during Lyon County crash

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person just after noon on Friday.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, an injury accident at Road 30 and R around 12:22 p.m. involving a pickup and a van left one person dead.

Jay Turner, 59, of Madison, Kansas, was driving a 1990 Ford Econoline van southbound on Road R and failed to stop at a marked sign. Turner’s van struck a Ford F350 pickup that was heading eastbound through the intersection.

Turner’s van overturned in the roadway, and he died at the scene due to his injuries. Turner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Justin Sage, 62, also of Madison, Kansas, was driving the Ford F350 pickup. He was taken to Newman Regional Hospital by a private vehicle for suspected injuries.

Police did say there were other occupants with injuries.