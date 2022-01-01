2 dead, several injured in car accidents on snowy Kansas highways

This car rammed the back of a KDOT snow plow on I-135 in Kansas on Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Kansas Highway Patrol)

(KSNT) – Two people have been reported dead after suffering fatal injuries during car crashes on the first day of 2022. Snowy and icy road conditions have been blamed for the crashes which led to many other injury accidents that sent motorists to local hospitals.

The following fatal crashes were reported by the Kansas Highway Patrol via Facebook and crash logs for Jan. 1, 2022:

At 1:55 p.m. on I-435 at mile marker 15.4 in Wyandotte County a Chrysler Town & Country was traveling down the road when it rear-ended a KDOT snow plow truck at a high rate of speed. The snow plow had its warning lights on as it was treating the road and it is unknown why the Chrysler rear-ended it. The driver of the Chrysler, Ernesto Lopez, 20, of Platte City, Missouri, died The driver of the snow plow, a 59-year-old male, suffered minor injuries. Lopez was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

At 4:01 p.m. on I-135 near mile-marker 45.4 a GMC Suburban was driving on the inside lane and lost control. The GMC went off the roadway to the west and went into the ditch. It then spun and overturned before landing on its wheels. Four people were inside of the vehicle, a 10-year-old female, a 62-year-old female, a 33-year-old female and a 36-year-old male. The 62-year-old, Mary E. Hall of Wichita, did not survive the crash, suffering a fatal injury during the accident. The 36-year-old and the 10-year-old suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Wesley Medical Center. All occupants except for the driver were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Below are non-fatality crashes that occurred on Jan. 1, 2022: