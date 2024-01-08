TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was hospitalized following a shooting incident in the downtown area on Monday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said Topeka Police Department officers were called around 10 a.m. on Jan. 8 to the 1300 block of Southwest Tyler Street. Officers were told a shooting had taken place in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident was determined to be accidental by investigators. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.