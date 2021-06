TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting Friday night in central Topeka.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Southwest 11th Street & Southwest College Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody to be questioned, according to the Topeka Police Department.