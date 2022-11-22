CARBONDALE (KSNT) – One person is in custody following a report of gunshots in Carbondale.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, they were called at midnight on Nov. 19 to the 600 block of Lawrence Street in response to reports of multiple gunshots. Officers were given a description of the suspect at the scene who had fled the area. The suspect was later located and taken into custody by deputies with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Osage City Police Department.

As a result, Chase D. Massey, 28, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of crimincal damage to property. He was later taken to the Osage County Jail Facility. No physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.