TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has reported a shooting in Southwest Topeka that has resulted in one person being taken to an area hospital.

Sergeant Justin Long with the TPD confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday that a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a dispute that took place in the street, according to Long.

One person involved in the dispute suffered a gunshot injury. There are currently no threats to the public, according to Long, as this was a “self-contained incident.”

When asked whether anyone had been taken into custody, Long told KSNT that all parties involved have been identified and that it is still an ongoing investigation.