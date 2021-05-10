One dead in home explosion in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – At least one person has died after a house in Jackson County exploded, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

It happened Monday evening near Q4 Road and 270 Road.

According to Sheriff Morse, a woman was airlifted to a hospital with injuries she sustained in the explosion and crews were looking for a man who is also in the home at the time of the explosion. It’s unknown which person was declared dead.

This is a developing story. KSNT News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.