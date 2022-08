TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka, on Friday.

The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the 3800 block of Southwest Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are on scene investigating the situation.