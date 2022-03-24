TOPEKA (KSNT) – A third and final candidate for Seaman Schools superintendent has been introduced on the school’s website.

On Thursday morning it was announced that Dr. Mischel Miller would be interviewing for the position of superintendent with the USD 345 Board of Education, today, March 24. Miller is the third candidate to be selected for an interview.

Miller is currently serving as the Director of Teacher Licensure and Accreditation for the Kansas State Department of Education and has been for five years. According to the school’s website Miller was previously the Superintendent in USD 380 Vermillion for three years and Assistant Superintendent in USD 443 Dodge City for three years.

Miller received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at St. Mary of the Plains in 1989. She received a master’s degree in Education Administration at Fort Hayes State University and a doctorate in Education Leadership from Kansas State University in 2021.

Other candidates include Brad Wilson and Juanita Erickson.

Wilson was interviewed on Wednesday, March 23. Wilson is in his 7th year as the Assistant Superintendent for USD 230 Spring Hill. Wilson received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and Physics Education from Kansas State University in 1994 and his master’s degree in Educational Technology from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2003.

Erickson was interviewed on Tuesday, March 22. She is currently in her 5th year as Superintendent for USD 461 Neodesha. Erickson served as General Director of Elementary Education in USD 501 Topeka for six years. In 1988 Erickson earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and her master’s degree in Elementary Education from Kansas State University in 1993.

According to a statement from the school district, Seaman is selecting candidates based on “desired characteristics” that emerged from focus groups and an online community survey. The district will hold a community meet and greet from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 24 at the Seaman Education Center at 901 NW Lyman Rd.

Former Seaman Superintendant Dr. Steve Noble announced his retirement in February in the district’s February eCommunicator, an online newsletter. At the time Noble said he would be working with the board of education to help in the search for the next superintendent.

Retiring Superintendant Steve Noble made an announcement in February that he had accepted a position with Mammoth Sports Construction.