TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay held his position against a challenge from local defense attorney Joshua Luttrell.

Serving as the area’s lead prosecutor since 2017, Kagay was an assistant DA for the county before rising to the position. He campaigned on reducing local gun violence, tougher penalties for felons illegally holding firearms and targeting human trafficking and sex offenders. He also called for treatment options beyond punitive jailtime for those suffering from addiction.