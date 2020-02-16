Teen dies after crash on K4

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol identified 16-year-old Kyler Postma as the teen killed in a head-on collision with a semi- tanker near 94th and K4 Sunday morning.

According to the KHP crash log, Postma was driving southbound on K4 when he drifted into the oncoming lane, hitting the semi-tanker.

It was noted that Postma was wearing a seat belt.

The semi-tanker driver sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Postma was an athlete at Jeff West High School and they shared this tweet this evening.

