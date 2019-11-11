1 person in custody after car chases through Shawnee, Jackson Counties

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies have arrested a man Monday after a car chase through two local counties.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office started chasing the driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry after midnight. Deputies found out the driver was allegedly involved in car burglaries in Shawnee County. That chase ended just before 1 a.m. near Northwest 86th Street and Topeka Boulevard.

That’s when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over. A deputy found the suspect’s car wrecked in a ditch near 102nd and South Road, along the Jackson County line. Deputies said the car was still running but no one was around at the time.

While deputies were on scene, they said a dark 2017 Volkswagen approached the area around 2 a.m. Deputies believed the driver of that car was there to pick up the driver of the wrecked Camry.

Deputies started chasing the Volkswagen. The driver lost control because of the icy conditions and rolled the car. The driver and the passenger went to a local hospital.

The Volkswagen turned out to be a stolen car from Lawrence, according to deputies. They identified the driver as Michael Francis Dorsch, 34, of Horton. He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges including felony possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, driving while suspended and interference with law enforcement.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said Dorsch is known for several pursuits and manhunts throughout the years. Bond is still being set for Dorsch. An investigation is underway.