TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — One person is in custody after a routine traffic stop turned into a pursuit in north Topeka, Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement pulled over a car for expired registration around 4 p.m. The suspect took off in their car, later crashing into a ditch near Security Benefit, causing a small grass fire. The suspect then fled the vehicle on foot.

Law enforcement have taken the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story.