TOPEKA (KSNT) — One person is left injured with unknown injuries after a two-vehicle crash in central Topeka Sunday afternoon.

Topeka police responded to SW 17th Street and SW MacVicar Ave. shortly after 4:15 p.m. following a report of a crash. The Washburn University Police and the Topeka Fire Department also assisted in working the accident.

The driver of the white PT Cruiser was transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.