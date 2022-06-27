LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – Lyon County Deputy Jody Myers confirmed the death of one person following an early morning rollover crash near the area of the 400 Block of Road V at approximately 6 a.m.

Emporia, Lyon County EMS, and Hartford Fire and Rescue responded to the scene to find a Red Polaris Raze in a ditch on its passenger side.

Undersheriff John Koelsch identified Chelsea Moore, 30, of Texas, as the individual who was killed in the crash. Ian Ellender, 31, of Hartford was taken to Newman Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office reported that neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.