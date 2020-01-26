1 person killed in shooting downtown Overland Park, police searching for suspect

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (FOX4) — A person has been shot and killed near downtown Overland Park.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 79th and Marty at the 79 Metcalf Apartment Homes.

The victim is a male between 15 and 20 years old. His identity has not yet been released.

Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy told FOX4 that a thin, white suspect wearing black t-shirt and orange athletic apparel ran from the scene of the shooting.

Police set up a perimeter and are still searching for the suspect at this time. Lacy said downtown Overland Park is perfectly safe at this time.

This is the city’s second homicide this year.