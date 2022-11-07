TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports that one person is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in Central Topeka.

The TPD said that around 7:08 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. on a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were informed a short time later that the victim had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.

The victim’s wounds are considered severe but not life-threatening. Officers are still investigating the crime scene and the circumstances around this incident.