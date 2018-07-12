1 teen killed, 1 injured in Washington County crash

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

LINN, Kan. (KSNT) - One local teen is dead and another injured following a single vehicle crash in Washington County.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. Wednesday near Linn, Kansas, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of a 2003 Jeep Liberty, identified as Nathalia Gonzalez-Sanches, 16, of Linn, was northbound on K-9 Highway, about a quarter of a miler south of 9th Road when she left the paved surface of the highway and overcorrected.

Due to the overcorrection, the driver lost control resulting in the vehicle going into a ditch and overturning multiple times, throwing Nathalia and the passenger, identified as Maddison Mills, 17, of Washington, out of the vehicle.

Both occupants were taken to the Washington County Hospital and then transferred by LifeStar to the University of Kansas Medical Center where Nathalia died from her injuries.

Maddison remains in the hospital in critical condition at this time.

The sheriff's office said neither one was wearing a seat belt and there there were no other contributing factors present.